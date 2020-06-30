5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

At nearly 3,000 sf, this spacious home has everything you need! Five bedrooms placed in a functional layout mean room and comfort for the entire family.



A charming shaded porch under a tiled roof welcomes you into the home, where you are greeted by the formal dining room. Opposite the dining room are the only downstairs bedroom, which makes a great home office, and a full bath. The dining room opens to the family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.



You’ll never miss a moment with the family in this roomy kitchen, featuring dark cabinets, contrasting granite, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room. A framed-glass door leads from the breakfast nook to the covered lanai, complete with ceiling fan for extra comfort. Everyone will have plenty of room to play safely in the fully fenced back yard.



Upstairs, the master suite is spacious and full of natural light. The bedroom boasts crown molding and tray ceilings, which add a polished feel. The en suite master bath is home to a dual sink vanity with granite countertops, private water closet, garden tub, and separate shower enclosure with tile surround.



The home’s remaining 3 bedrooms can also be found upstairs, in addition to a spacious loft area that makes a great play area or informal living space. All bedrooms are carpeted and generously sized with plenty of closet space.



This attractive and functional home won’t last long! Call to schedule a private showing today!