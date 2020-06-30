All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

5908 Caldera Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Caldera Ridge Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
At nearly 3,000 sf, this spacious home has everything you need! Five bedrooms placed in a functional layout mean room and comfort for the entire family.

A charming shaded porch under a tiled roof welcomes you into the home, where you are greeted by the formal dining room. Opposite the dining room are the only downstairs bedroom, which makes a great home office, and a full bath. The dining room opens to the family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.

You’ll never miss a moment with the family in this roomy kitchen, featuring dark cabinets, contrasting granite, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room. A framed-glass door leads from the breakfast nook to the covered lanai, complete with ceiling fan for extra comfort. Everyone will have plenty of room to play safely in the fully fenced back yard.

Upstairs, the master suite is spacious and full of natural light. The bedroom boasts crown molding and tray ceilings, which add a polished feel. The en suite master bath is home to a dual sink vanity with granite countertops, private water closet, garden tub, and separate shower enclosure with tile surround.

The home’s remaining 3 bedrooms can also be found upstairs, in addition to a spacious loft area that makes a great play area or informal living space. All bedrooms are carpeted and generously sized with plenty of closet space.

This attractive and functional home won’t last long! Call to schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

