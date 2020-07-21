5841 Esker Falls Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Lawn Service, Pest Service, and Lawn Fertilization INCLUDED in the rent. This immaculate home is ready for you to move in August 1! This is not your typical rental property and has never been rented before. It is ready for the perfect tenant. Located 1 block from the community pool, playground, and close to the lake house. First Floor master overlooks the extra large screened in porch on a corner lot and full outdoor kitchen. The first floor has large kitchen, living room, half bathroom, dining room, laundry, and 2 car garage with extra storage. The second floor features 2 full bathrooms, 3 bedrooms and a large loft area. Move in before school starts. Fishhawk West Amenities! Maintenance free living in a fantastic location can be yours today!