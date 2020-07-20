All apartments in Hillsborough County
5806 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD
5806 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

5806 Circa Fishhawk Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Circa Fishhawk Blvd, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Military owner open to long term or short term lease (7 months minimum at a higher rate) Pet friendly! Available move in 8/1/2020. Come live the ultimate resort lifestyle! Fantastic opportunity to rent in the sought-after community of Fishhawk Ranch. This beautiful townhouse features over 1,600 sf of living space with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and rear-entry 2-car garage. The chic kitchen is accented by glass tile backsplash and features upgraded cabinets, plentiful counter space, and center island. The kitchen opens to a large living area with wood flooring and sliders which lead out to a covered outdoor patio. All bedrooms are upstairs and a good size. Additional features include: large walk-in closet with pull-out racks in master; upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included; recessed lighting; ceiling fans with lights; stone counters throughout; and more! Community amenities include fitness center, community pools, splash pad, parks, playgrounds, dog park, walking trails, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

