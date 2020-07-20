5806 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Military owner open to long term or short term lease (7 months minimum at a higher rate) Pet friendly! Available move in 8/1/2020. Come live the ultimate resort lifestyle! Fantastic opportunity to rent in the sought-after community of Fishhawk Ranch. This beautiful townhouse features over 1,600 sf of living space with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and rear-entry 2-car garage. The chic kitchen is accented by glass tile backsplash and features upgraded cabinets, plentiful counter space, and center island. The kitchen opens to a large living area with wood flooring and sliders which lead out to a covered outdoor patio. All bedrooms are upstairs and a good size. Additional features include: large walk-in closet with pull-out racks in master; upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included; recessed lighting; ceiling fans with lights; stone counters throughout; and more! Community amenities include fitness center, community pools, splash pad, parks, playgrounds, dog park, walking trails, and so much more!