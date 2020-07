Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

lake front living 55+ - Lake front home grab your fishing pole and sit under your trees and enjoy fishing all day. This home is fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Gated community with lots to do. 2 bedroom 2 bath with screened in porch and water access.



(RLNE5855836)