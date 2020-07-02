14715 Tall Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

"Two Story" 2071 SqFt, Living Room, Upstairs Loft, Dining Area, Country Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Microwave. Tile Floors Downstairs, Laminate Wood Floors in the Bedrooms and Loft, Garage Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer. Downstairs Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Pet w/Owner Approval. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center



Directions: From Bruce B Downs and Lake Forest, North on Lake Forest, LT on Pine Run Ln, RT on street



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

