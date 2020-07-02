All apartments in Hillsborough County
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
14715 Tall Tree Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:10 PM

14715 Tall Tree Drive

14715 Tall Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14715 Tall Tree Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33559
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
https://rently.com/properties/1105870?source=marketing

"Two Story" 2071 SqFt, Living Room, Upstairs Loft, Dining Area, Country Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Microwave. Tile Floors Downstairs, Laminate Wood Floors in the Bedrooms and Loft, Garage Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer. Downstairs Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Pet w/Owner Approval. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center

Directions: From Bruce B Downs and Lake Forest, North on Lake Forest, LT on Pine Run Ln, RT on street

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have any available units?
14715 Tall Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have?
Some of 14715 Tall Tree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14715 Tall Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14715 Tall Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14715 Tall Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14715 Tall Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14715 Tall Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14715 Tall Tree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14715 Tall Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 14715 Tall Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14715 Tall Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14715 Tall Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14715 Tall Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
