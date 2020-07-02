14715 Tall Tree Drive

Amenities
https://rently.com/properties/1105870?source=marketing
"Two Story" 2071 SqFt, Living Room, Upstairs Loft, Dining Area, Country Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Microwave. Tile Floors Downstairs, Laminate Wood Floors in the Bedrooms and Loft, Garage Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer. Downstairs Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Pet w/Owner Approval. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center
Directions: From Bruce B Downs and Lake Forest, North on Lake Forest, LT on Pine Run Ln, RT on street
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.