14308 Rolling Dune Rd

*** SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL ** FISHHAWK WEST HOME *** - *** CONTACT THE KEN BROWNLEE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS LOVELY PROPERTY *** Gorgeous home located in Fishhawk West offers a very open floorplan with extra space where you need it! Enter through the large Foyer you will find an office with glass paned French doors. Once inside you have an expansive open Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, large walk-in pantry and large breakfast bar. Tall glass sliders will let you out to the covered Lanai. Off the Great Room is the oversized Owners suite which offers a seating area for relaxing in private and a French door giving you access to the Lanai. Large owners bath has dual sinks, frameless walk-in glass shower and oversized soaking tub. The walk-in closet is already set up with a closet system which provides all the storage & organization you will ever need. Down the hall from the Owners suite are bedrooms 2 & 3 and a large full bath. Across from the owners suite is the staircase that takes you upstairs to bedroom 4, large Bonus Room and another full bath. The staircase features a wood railing and beautiful wrought iron spindles. This community offers a heated pool, another zero-entry pool with fountains, Lakehouse which offers an entertaining area, a fire pit, pool tables, ping pong tables and playground. Around the lake you will find over 25 miles of nature trails. Community offers 2 dog parks for your pup run free with his friends! You will find some of the best A rated schools and close to Tampa, Macdill and Sarasota. ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***



