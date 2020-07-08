All apartments in Highland City
3617 Joshua Ln.

3617 Joshua Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL 33812

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac. Enter into the home to find wood laminate flooring through out with carpet in the master bedroom and tile in bathrooms and the kitchen. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and 2 closet pantry's. Family room with high ceilings and decor shelves. Master bedroom is large with walk in-closet,and a private bath with garden tub and separate shower. High picture windows through out adding that extra special light. Screened back porch overlooking the large back yard.2 car garage with opener and washer and dryer. Located close to Lake Hancock and Circle B Bar Reserve / Recreational Park and a Discovery Center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4490721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have any available units?
3617 Joshua Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland City, FL.
What amenities does 3617 Joshua Ln. have?
Some of 3617 Joshua Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Joshua Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Joshua Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Joshua Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Joshua Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland City.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Joshua Ln. offers parking.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Joshua Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have a pool?
No, 3617 Joshua Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3617 Joshua Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Joshua Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Joshua Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Joshua Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
