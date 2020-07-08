3617 Joshua Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac. Enter into the home to find wood laminate flooring through out with carpet in the master bedroom and tile in bathrooms and the kitchen. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and 2 closet pantry's. Family room with high ceilings and decor shelves. Master bedroom is large with walk in-closet,and a private bath with garden tub and separate shower. High picture windows through out adding that extra special light. Screened back porch overlooking the large back yard.2 car garage with opener and washer and dryer. Located close to Lake Hancock and Circle B Bar Reserve / Recreational Park and a Discovery Center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4490721)