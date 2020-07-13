/
pet friendly apartments
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Results within 1 mile of Highland City
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1234 Reynolds Road
1234 Reynolds Rd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1040 sqft
New 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located in a family community! . Self view Available!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 Harden Ct.
1014 Harden Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
990 sqft
1014 Harden Ct. Available 08/10/20 2Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom 2 bath with Ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-up, bonus room perfect for den or office. Fenced yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richland Manor
710 Forrest Dr
710 Forrest Dr, Bartow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 307237 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1450 E Church St.
1450 East Church Street, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
1450 E Church St. Available 09/04/20 WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN BARTOW - WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN BARTOW 1450 E CHURCH STREET BARTOW, FL 33830 Rent: $1,100/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Nice large yard and spacious rental in Bartow.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1033 Jordan Rd
1033 Jordan Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
890 sqft
This duplex is located off Dossey Road. This home is a 2/1 with an inside utility room. Large back yard. Lawn Care included. Owner may consider pets with renters insurance and a petscreening.com report. Call to view today!
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
492 N Washingtonia Ct
492 North Washingtonia Court, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2264 sqft
Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
3259 Ogden Drive
3259 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1521 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
