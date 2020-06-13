Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Highland Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bel Lido
1 Unit Available
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated April 6 at 02:30pm
Villa Rica
3 Units Available
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
100 NW 69th 121 Circle
100 Northwest 69th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2518 sqft
WOW! EAST BOCA! OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 1-4pm June 14th. Bike to Beach & Coming Soon Championship Golf Course! EXQUISIT 2016 NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE by HOVNANIAN featuring high-end developer upgrades & LARGEST UNIT! BEST LOT in VALLETTA...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
7701 East Country Club Boulevard
7701 East Country Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
This is a rare opportunity for contractors and resourceful people. Boca Raton pool home up for rent for someone who can help finish this home Owner has all materials needed to finish kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Delray Manors
1 Unit Available
301 Enfield St
301 Enfield Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1145 sqft
Beautiful East Boca single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious fenced-in yard. The exterior & interior have been professionally repainted. Lots of privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
778 Northeast 33rd Street
778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,600
1869 sqft
778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boca Teeca
1 Unit Available
6100 NW 2nd Avenue
6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect
Results within 5 miles of Highland Beach
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lavers
15 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,509
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hanover
15 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,005
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highland Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Highland Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

