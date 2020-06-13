/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
220 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3604 S Ocean Boulevard
3604 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1495 sqft
Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bel Lido
1 Unit Available
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
Newly renovated, waterfront 4-bedroom town home in prestigious Highland Beach. Kitchen upgrades include white cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and bar top seating in the kitchen.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3598 S Ocean Boulevard
3598 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1495 sqft
Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3912 S Ocean Boulevard
3912 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1893 sqft
Check out this Annual Rental @ The Beach! High Floor - SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
RARELY LISTED HIGH FLOOR ''A'' STACK FULLY FURNISHED CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOM PLUS 3 BATH IN DALTON PLACE READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR ''OFF SEASON'' RENTAL MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
7701 East Country Club Boulevard
7701 East Country Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
This is a rare opportunity for contractors and resourceful people. Boca Raton pool home up for rent for someone who can help finish this home Owner has all materials needed to finish kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
4500 N Dixie Hwy Highway
4500 North Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1900 sqft
LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME ,WITH A HEATED POOL & SPA WITH LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. THIS 3/2 HOME WITH 2 DENS, HAS BEEN ALL REDONE WITH THE BEST OF EVERY THING.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3021 Florida Boulevard
3021 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1643 sqft
Wonderful, upgraded, spacious townhome in desirable Tropic Isle. neighborhood. Large, fenced backyard .
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
48 Lariat Circle
48 Lariat Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Newer Home in East Boca/Delray Beautiful, Big, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage. Private Big Backyard, New Wood, New Paint & Tile floors, Big Kitchen with lots of counter space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Delray Manors
1 Unit Available
301 Enfield St
301 Enfield Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1145 sqft
Beautiful East Boca single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious fenced-in yard. The exterior & interior have been professionally repainted. Lots of privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
778 Northeast 33rd Street
778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL
778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3117 Florida Boulevard
3117 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
SPACIOUS town home in east Delray's Tropic Isle neighborhood which is close to everything!!! Built in 2005 with fine finishes throughoutThis beautiful 2 story town home has 4 generous bedrooms plus an office, 2 car garage and fenced outdoor space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Delray Manors
1 Unit Available
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace
5620 Northwest Trieste Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trieste is a beautiful town house community in East Boca BEING RENTED UNFURNISHED This UNFURNISHED highly upgraded townhome has an elevator with hardwood floors, no carpet throughout. First floor:large living area plus full bedroom; full bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
631 Bailey Street
631 Bailey Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1704 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT-IN BREAKFAST BAR, NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT & TILE IN THE BATHROOMS & KITCHEN, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, OVER-SIZED FENCED LOT WITH SOUTH EXPOSURE -
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Tropic Isle
1 Unit Available
964 Allamanda Drive
964 Allamanda Drive, Delray Beach, FL
Looking for a fantastic waterfront property in a prime location? Look no further! Located on deep water canal, easy ocean access with private dock & boat lift. This 2-story home is perfect for entertaining both indoors & outdoors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Boca Teeca
1 Unit Available
6100 NW 2nd Avenue
6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect
Similar Pages
Highland Beach 2 BedroomsHighland Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighland Beach 3 BedroomsHighland Beach Apartments with Balcony
Highland Beach Apartments with GarageHighland Beach Apartments with GymHighland Beach Apartments with ParkingHighland Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL