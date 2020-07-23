32 Accessible Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Heathrow with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Heathrow. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.