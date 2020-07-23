Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

32 Accessible Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
18 Units Available
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
52 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1284 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 AM
9 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 19 at 10:33 PM
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/17/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Medith Manor
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground
Results within 10 miles of Heathrow
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
12 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
41 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,243
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
80 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$926
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 92

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
136 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
8 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Heathrow, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Heathrow with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Heathrow. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

