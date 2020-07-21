Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

912 PADDINGTON Available 08/01/19 HEATHROW 3 BDRM HOME READY JULY 1ST! - BEAUTIFUL 3/2 HEATHROW home. Split plan and super floor plan make this a great home! Master bedroom is large with a separate garden tub and shower as well as double sinks and walk-in closet. There is a formal dining room combined with a formal Living room which is currently be used as an office. This community offers GUARDED entrances plus has a COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF THE house has a great split plan with PLENTY of room for ENTERTAINING! THERE is also a covered screened in patio! NEW WASHER AND DRYER AS WELL!! Owner will consider pets too:) 7 MONTH LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE ALSO



(RLNE4103221)