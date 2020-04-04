588 Lakeworth Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Guard Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Guard Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL! This home is located in the community of Lakeside. Spacious kitchen features tile flooring, plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Living room, dining room and bedrooms have been updated with amazing hardwood flooring. Master bathroom includes dual sinks and Jacuzzi tub. Great screened in patio with pool,automatic pool sweep and removable pool fence.



Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock.Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1832064)