1697 Cherry Ridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in wonderful Brookhaven Community - This gorgeous and spacious (2206 sq ft) home has upgraded granite countertops throughout, beautiful real wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen with breakfast bar. Wood laminate floors throughout living room dining room, carpet in bedrooms. The community is 24/7 security guarded and includes a large play area for kids, soccer field, basketball court, playground with clubhouse, access to country club with tennis courts, golf and olympic size pool. Walking trails along the beautiful Lake Irish. Close to Colonial Town Restaurants, shopping, and easily accessible to I4. Give our property manager a call today to schedule a tour of this amazing home and community!! Lauren @ 407-668-0151 or you may visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies to directly schedule a tour.



Qualifications to apply include: Good credit (700+), background check, sufficient income, (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4527542)