All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:37 PM

1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE

1554 Cherry Blossom Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1554 Cherry Blossom Terrace, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Water Front, Living Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Large Eat In Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Corian Counter-Tops, Master Bathroom Features Garden Tub and California Closet, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Included,Tile and Laminate Throughout Home, Walk in Closets, Screened Patio and Pool, Guard Gated Golf Community, Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Clubhouse, Playground & Soccer Field, Pool Care Included, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2001/ 2222 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have any available units?
1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have?
Some of 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 Bedrooms
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Parking
Heathrow Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL
Eustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College