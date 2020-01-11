1554 CHERRY BLOSSOM TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Water Front, Living Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Large Eat In Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Corian Counter-Tops, Master Bathroom Features Garden Tub and California Closet, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Included,Tile and Laminate Throughout Home, Walk in Closets, Screened Patio and Pool, Guard Gated Golf Community, Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Clubhouse, Playground & Soccer Field, Pool Care Included, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2001/ 2222 Sqft.