1518 Cherry Lake Way

Amenities
HEATHROW LAKEFRONT POOL HOME /GATED COMMUNITY - Lakefront pool home in 24 hour manned gated community of Heathrow. Home features dining room, living room, family room, office/den kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinets, spacious master suite with two closets, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, split floor plan. Other features include: wood floors, all windows are tinted with 3M film for energy efficiency, extended storage in garage, Pool and landscape service included. Conveniently located near I-4, 417, Seminole Town Center, Colonial Town Center, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Heathrow is a 24 hour manned gated community where golf, tennis, fitness are available through Heathrow Country Club. The community offers Sawyer Park where there is basketball, soccer, play areas, fishing pier and gazebo. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). Don't wait, call Mo at 407-571-1441 today for a viewing.
(RLNE5307371)