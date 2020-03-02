All apartments in Heathrow
1518 Cherry Lake Way
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1518 Cherry Lake Way

1518 Cherry Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Cherry Lake Way, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
HEATHROW LAKEFRONT POOL HOME /GATED COMMUNITY - Lakefront pool home in 24 hour manned gated community of Heathrow. Home features dining room, living room, family room, office/den kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinets, spacious master suite with two closets, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, split floor plan. Other features include: wood floors, all windows are tinted with 3M film for energy efficiency, extended storage in garage, Pool and landscape service included. Conveniently located near I-4, 417, Seminole Town Center, Colonial Town Center, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Heathrow is a 24 hour manned gated community where golf, tennis, fitness are available through Heathrow Country Club. The community offers Sawyer Park where there is basketball, soccer, play areas, fishing pier and gazebo. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). Don't wait, call Mo at 407-571-1441 today for a viewing.

(RLNE5307371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have any available units?
1518 Cherry Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have?
Some of 1518 Cherry Lake Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Cherry Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Cherry Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Cherry Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Cherry Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Cherry Lake Way offers parking.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Cherry Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have a pool?
Yes, 1518 Cherry Lake Way has a pool.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 1518 Cherry Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Cherry Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Cherry Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 Cherry Lake Way has units with air conditioning.
