1518 Cherry Lake Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

HEATHROW LAKEFRONT POOL HOME /GATED COMMUNITY - Lakefront pool home in 24 hour manned gated community of Heathrow. Home features dining room, living room, family room, office/den kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinets, spacious master suite with two closets, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, split floor plan. Other features include: wood floors, all windows are tinted with 3M film for energy efficiency, extended storage in garage, Pool and landscape service included. Conveniently located near I-4, 417, Seminole Town Center, Colonial Town Center, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Heathrow is a 24 hour manned gated community where golf, tennis, fitness are available through Heathrow Country Club. The community offers Sawyer Park where there is basketball, soccer, play areas, fishing pier and gazebo. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). Don't wait, call Mo at 407-571-1441 today for a viewing.



(RLNE5307371)