Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE

1448 Farrindon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Farrindon Circle, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
UPGRADED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, for rent at Barclay Place Heathrow, A townhome style end unit featuring TWO MASTER SUITES, vaulted ceilings, and a wood-burning FIREPLACE. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms include a large walk-in shower. The laundry closet with Washer & dryer. Screened in patio, plenty of covered parking available. The Gated community has a Clubhouse, Pool and Tennis court. IS conveniently located right off I-4 near restaurants, Heathrow business center, shopping, and the Seminole Wekiva Trail. Non Aggressive Pet(s)will be considered with a $250 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have any available units?
1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have?
Some of 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

