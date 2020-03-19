1448 FARRINDON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool tennis court

UPGRADED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, for rent at Barclay Place Heathrow, A townhome style end unit featuring TWO MASTER SUITES, vaulted ceilings, and a wood-burning FIREPLACE. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms include a large walk-in shower. The laundry closet with Washer & dryer. Screened in patio, plenty of covered parking available. The Gated community has a Clubhouse, Pool and Tennis court. IS conveniently located right off I-4 near restaurants, Heathrow business center, shopping, and the Seminole Wekiva Trail. Non Aggressive Pet(s)will be considered with a $250 pet fee.