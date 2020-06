Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court

Lake Mary - Heathrow 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home Office - Coming Soon Heathrow/Lake Mary 3 Bedroom 3 full Baths + Office Pool Home - We are getting it ready now - Welcome home to this single story property which backs to a large tranquil lake in the desirable Wembley Park section of the guard-gated community of HEATHROW . The private backyard features a solar heated screen enclosed salt water pool and mature landscaping. The Master Bedroom features an oversized walk-in closet with built ins The kitchen opens up to the family room and breakfast nook with large windows to take in the gorgeous view. No rear neighbors! This well maintained home features a split bedroom plan and great flow with lots of room for everyone! The community of Heathrow features 2 - 24/7 manned entry gates and neighborhood park and playground and, through separate Country Club membership a community pool, fitness center, golf course & tennis courts. So much to love about this home!



(RLNE5786040)