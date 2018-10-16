1268 W LANGLEY COURT

Amenities

Rent includes Yearly HOA's pool service. Amazing Gated Heathrow home with upgrades. Three bedroom two bath well maintained home in Stratford Gardens of Heathrow. This beautiful home offers a large master bedroom with walk in closet, two-sided wood burning fireplace in master and family room. Good size additional bedrooms and full bath. Totally upgraded with eat-in kitchen. Also, stainless appliances, 42` wooden/ glass cabnetry and stunning granite. Seperate dining or great room. Dry bar with granite and hardwood flooring throughout. Completely wired with speakers in many rooms. Pavers on driveway and patio. Enjoy the serine, peaceful screened patio with lanai overlooking pool and stunning golf course. Private yard with mature landscaping. Located a half of mile from I-4; 40 minutes to beach and 40 minutes to Disney. This is must see!