Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1268 W LANGLEY COURT

1268 West Langley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1268 West Langley Court, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rent includes Yearly HOA's pool service. Amazing Gated Heathrow home with upgrades. Three bedroom two bath well maintained home in Stratford Gardens of Heathrow. This beautiful home offers a large master bedroom with walk in closet, two-sided wood burning fireplace in master and family room. Good size additional bedrooms and full bath. Totally upgraded with eat-in kitchen. Also, stainless appliances, 42` wooden/ glass cabnetry and stunning granite. Seperate dining or great room. Dry bar with granite and hardwood flooring throughout. Completely wired with speakers in many rooms. Pavers on driveway and patio. Enjoy the serine, peaceful screened patio with lanai overlooking pool and stunning golf course. Private yard with mature landscaping. Located a half of mile from I-4; 40 minutes to beach and 40 minutes to Disney. This is must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have any available units?
1268 W LANGLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have?
Some of 1268 W LANGLEY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 W LANGLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1268 W LANGLEY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 W LANGLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT does offer parking.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 W LANGLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 W LANGLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
