1267 Saint Albans Loop

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b308a4b09e ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath split bedroom plan in this lovely gated Heathrow POOL Home! Terrific floor plan. Large Open great room with fireplace and 12\' foot ceilings and 8\' French doors open to the sparkling screened in pool and spa. Includes a formal dining room plus office/den off of the foyer near the front door. The kitchen features 42\" cabinets, casual dining area plus a breakfast bar and Solid Surface counter tops. The Master has access to the pool area, walk-in closet, an adjoining Master Bath with dual vanity areas, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas and laminate in the bedrooms. Many nice features like Crown Molding, Wainescoating, Plantation Shutters, Tray Ceilings in the Dining Room and Master Bedroom. Spacious covered lanai area with privacy wall behind the screened pool & spa. Pool & Lawn Care included. To see this lovely home that is ready for move-in now please call 407-499-8090 to schedule a showing. Additional HOA requirements may apply ask leasing agent when viewing the property.