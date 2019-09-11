All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

1267 Saint Albans Loop

1267 Saint Albans Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Saint Albans Loop, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b308a4b09e ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath split bedroom plan in this lovely gated Heathrow POOL Home! Terrific floor plan. Large Open great room with fireplace and 12\' foot ceilings and 8\' French doors open to the sparkling screened in pool and spa. Includes a formal dining room plus office/den off of the foyer near the front door. The kitchen features 42\" cabinets, casual dining area plus a breakfast bar and Solid Surface counter tops. The Master has access to the pool area, walk-in closet, an adjoining Master Bath with dual vanity areas, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas and laminate in the bedrooms. Many nice features like Crown Molding, Wainescoating, Plantation Shutters, Tray Ceilings in the Dining Room and Master Bedroom. Spacious covered lanai area with privacy wall behind the screened pool & spa. Pool & Lawn Care included. To see this lovely home that is ready for move-in now please call 407-499-8090 to schedule a showing. Additional HOA requirements may apply ask leasing agent when viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have any available units?
1267 Saint Albans Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have?
Some of 1267 Saint Albans Loop's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Saint Albans Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Saint Albans Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Saint Albans Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop offer parking?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1267 Saint Albans Loop has a pool.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have accessible units?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Saint Albans Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Saint Albans Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

