1239 GLENCREST DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Heathrow, 3/2 in Devon Green Village. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this home is light, bright, open and neutral. It has soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. Transom windows. Fireplace. Indoor laundry. Plant shelves. Large master bath. Screened in porch opens to spacious backyard. Two car garage. Enjoy miles of walking trails in the beautiful gated community of Heathrow. Conveniently located to I-4 and, Seminole Mall and all of Lake Mary conveniences. Lawn maintenance included. Immediate occupancy.