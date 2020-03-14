All apartments in Heathrow
1239 GLENCREST DRIVE

1239 Glencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1239 Glencrest Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Heathrow, 3/2 in Devon Green Village. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this home is light, bright, open and neutral. It has soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. Transom windows. Fireplace. Indoor laundry. Plant shelves. Large master bath. Screened in porch opens to spacious backyard. Two car garage. Enjoy miles of walking trails in the beautiful gated community of Heathrow. Conveniently located to I-4 and, Seminole Mall and all of Lake Mary conveniences. Lawn maintenance included. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have any available units?
1239 GLENCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1239 GLENCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 GLENCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
