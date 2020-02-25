1200 BRAMPTON PLACE

Amenities

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in the Heathrow Guard Gated Country Club Community! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just what you've been looking for! Located on a corner lot with privacy, plantation shutters in the living and dining rooms; Wood-burning fireplace in the family room; wood laminate flooring throughout living areas; screened in patio overlooking the backyard which features a private Jacuzzi with waterfall and private pond! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, GE profile refrigerator, new glass top range, dishwasher, electric wall oven unit, and microwave. Beautiful views of the lake from kitchen, living room, and master bedroom! Master bedroom features a walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, separate stand-up glass shower, and his/her sinks! New washer / dryer are not included, but are negotiable. Large 2 car Garage and Walk in Attic. Brick fence surrounding the property- no gate. Corner Lot MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. Community includes: community pool, fitness center, golf course, tennis courts, playground, and country club (must purchase community membership)! Excellent School System with convenient shopping minutes away. Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.