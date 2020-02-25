All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1200 BRAMPTON PLACE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

1200 BRAMPTON PLACE

1200 Brampton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1200 Brampton Place, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in the Heathrow Guard Gated Country Club Community! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just what you've been looking for! Located on a corner lot with privacy, plantation shutters in the living and dining rooms; Wood-burning fireplace in the family room; wood laminate flooring throughout living areas; screened in patio overlooking the backyard which features a private Jacuzzi with waterfall and private pond! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, GE profile refrigerator, new glass top range, dishwasher, electric wall oven unit, and microwave. Beautiful views of the lake from kitchen, living room, and master bedroom! Master bedroom features a walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, separate stand-up glass shower, and his/her sinks! New washer / dryer are not included, but are negotiable. Large 2 car Garage and Walk in Attic. Brick fence surrounding the property- no gate. Corner Lot MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. Community includes: community pool, fitness center, golf course, tennis courts, playground, and country club (must purchase community membership)! Excellent School System with convenient shopping minutes away. Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have any available units?
1200 BRAMPTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have?
Some of 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 BRAMPTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 BRAMPTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 Bedrooms
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Parking
Heathrow Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL
Eustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College