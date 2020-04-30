1197 Brampton Place

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful guard gated community of Brampton Cove. Open entryway displays a split living/dining area with beautiful new hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Spacious family room has new hardwood flooring and a lovely fireplace. The family room opens out to the lanai that features a beautiful lake view. Large master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub, stand-in shower and a sit down vanity. All bedrooms have brand new hardwood flooring. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



