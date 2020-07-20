All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated April 7 2019

1187 Tadsworth Ter

1187 Tadsworth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1187 Tadsworth Terrace, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1187 Tadsworth Ter Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Lease in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Lease in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the community of Wembley Park! Spacious tiled living area with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features a lovely breakfast bar, ample amount of counter space, cabinetry and pantry. The nook looks out to the amazing pool. Spacious master suite with private bathroom showcases lovely vanity with dual sinks, cabinetry, stand-in shower and soaking tub. Enjoy your weekends relaxing by the screened-in pool. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!

(RLNE2015897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have any available units?
1187 Tadsworth Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have?
Some of 1187 Tadsworth Ter's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 Tadsworth Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Tadsworth Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Tadsworth Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1187 Tadsworth Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Tadsworth Ter offers parking.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1187 Tadsworth Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1187 Tadsworth Ter has a pool.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have accessible units?
No, 1187 Tadsworth Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1187 Tadsworth Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1187 Tadsworth Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1187 Tadsworth Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
