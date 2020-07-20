Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1187 Tadsworth Ter Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Lease in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Lease in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the community of Wembley Park! Spacious tiled living area with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features a lovely breakfast bar, ample amount of counter space, cabinetry and pantry. The nook looks out to the amazing pool. Spacious master suite with private bathroom showcases lovely vanity with dual sinks, cabinetry, stand-in shower and soaking tub. Enjoy your weekends relaxing by the screened-in pool. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!



(RLNE2015897)