Nice 3bedroom/2bath home in desirable Harbor Hills. Ceramic Title thru out with no carpet. Split Bedroom plan. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counterspace. Inside Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced Backyard with pool covered by a birdcage. Nice quaint outdoor patio as well. You even have a small peek a boo water view overlooking the neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.