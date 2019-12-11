4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nice 3bedroom/2bath home in desirable Harbor Hills. Ceramic Title thru out with no carpet. Split Bedroom plan. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counterspace. Inside Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced Backyard with pool covered by a birdcage. Nice quaint outdoor patio as well. You even have a small peek a boo water view overlooking the neighbors.