Harbor Bluffs, FL
4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE

4397 Harbor Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4397 Harbor Hills Dr, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770
Harbor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3bedroom/2bath home in desirable Harbor Hills. Ceramic Title thru out with no carpet. Split Bedroom plan. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counterspace. Inside Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced Backyard with pool covered by a birdcage. Nice quaint outdoor patio as well. You even have a small peek a boo water view overlooking the neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4397 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
