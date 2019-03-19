3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully well-maintained home located in the sought after Harbor Hills neighborhood. High and Dry but only 5 minutes to the white sandy beaches and Belleair boat ramp. This split plan features 2 master bedrooms with their own unique baths. The home has double door entry with open floor plan and ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen features top of the line appliances and granite breakfast bar that opens into the family room. The living areas are very spacious and can accommodate large furniture. There is plenty of storage with the many closets available. Large fenced backyard has mature landscaping and raised paver lanai for outdoor grilling and entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage offers you more storage and space. Lawn care and pest control are included with annual lease. Very close to all local dining, shopping, unique boutiques, parks, Pinellas Trail and Gulf Beaches. Pets are welcome with restrictions.