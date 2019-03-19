All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
Find more places like 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harbor Bluffs, FL
/
3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE

3694 Mckay Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3694 Mckay Creek Dr, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770
Harbor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully well-maintained home located in the sought after Harbor Hills neighborhood. High and Dry but only 5 minutes to the white sandy beaches and Belleair boat ramp. This split plan features 2 master bedrooms with their own unique baths. The home has double door entry with open floor plan and ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen features top of the line appliances and granite breakfast bar that opens into the family room. The living areas are very spacious and can accommodate large furniture. There is plenty of storage with the many closets available. Large fenced backyard has mature landscaping and raised paver lanai for outdoor grilling and entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage offers you more storage and space. Lawn care and pest control are included with annual lease. Very close to all local dining, shopping, unique boutiques, parks, Pinellas Trail and Gulf Beaches. Pets are welcome with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3694 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidgecrest, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
West Lealman, FLOldsmar, FLMadeira Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLSafety Harbor, FLLealman, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLSouth Pasadena, FLEast Lake, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee