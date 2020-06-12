Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1750 CORIANDER DRIVE
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
921 Westwinds Drive
921 Westwinds Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1252 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home, open floor plan. Great community and location, ready to move in !

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1359 NELSON PARK COURT
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
334 REGENCY STREET
334 Regency Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1789 sqft
Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1049 N PLATTE WAY
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Haines City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Haines City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

