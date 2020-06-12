/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
54 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 N 10TH STREET
118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
3240 sqft
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St. W
223 W Maple St, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom duplex available for Rent - 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with tile throughout entire home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1007 Eagle Pond Drive
1007 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1017 sqft
Condo in Cypresswood - 2BR/2BA upstairs condo in the gated community of Cypresswood. Community pool. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout! High ceilings and open floor plan. Additional storage closet. Washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1606 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1606 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second floor condo in the gated community of Cypresswood Golf and Country Club. This condo boasts an open floor plan, walk in closets, and fresh paint.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Davenport Buisness District
1 Unit Available
6 Magnolia Street W
6 Magnolia Street, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Single Family Home Now Available in Historic Davenport! - This 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home sits on almost a quarter-acre lot and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Haines City
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Town Center
18 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1195 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL