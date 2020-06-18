All apartments in Haines City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1507 OAK MARSH LOOP

1507 Oak Marsh Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL 33837

Amenities







Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, his and her sinks as well as a walk-in closet. This brand new community of Solterra Springs is a primary addition to an established resort-style community! Equipped with a state-of-the-art amenity center that includes a large pool, entertainment space and more, you can truly say that “you live where other’s vacation!” Conveniently located near I-4 and Highway 27, Solterra Springs offers residents easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and other area theme parks. Downtown Orlando is also an easy drive from the community. With top-rated restaurants, award-winning shopping, and several professional sports teams, residents of all ages and interests will love the Central Florida area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have any available units?
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haines City, FL.
What amenities does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have?
Some of 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP does offer parking.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP has a pool.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 OAK MARSH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
