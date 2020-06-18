1507 OAK MARSH LOOP

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, his and her sinks as well as a walk-in closet. This brand new community of Solterra Springs is a primary addition to an established resort-style community! Equipped with a state-of-the-art amenity center that includes a large pool, entertainment space and more, you can truly say that “you live where other’s vacation!” Conveniently located near I-4 and Highway 27, Solterra Springs offers residents easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and other area theme parks. Downtown Orlando is also an easy drive from the community. With top-rated restaurants, award-winning shopping, and several professional sports teams, residents of all ages and interests will love the Central Florida area.