Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulfport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2644 49th St S
2644 49th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,400
Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay) Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home – 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5024 26TH AVENUE S
5024 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
806 sqft
Come see this charming cottage in Gulfport! This 2 bedroom house features an updated bathroom, a bonus room that would make a great home office or reading room, and an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer and ample storage, but wait until you see

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1980 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - Beautiful Unfurnished Condo in lovely Pasadena Cove. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
1845 35TH STREET S
1845 35th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
672 sqft
Lovely single family home 2 beds, 1 bath. The property has spacious living room nice sized kitchen with separate laundry room. The location is great and close to Gulfport, Twin Brooks Golf Course, post office, US 19 and so much more.More photos soon.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pasadena on The Gulf
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S
511 Villa Grande Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1374 sqft
Charming Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Quaint S. Pasadena on a Quiet Brick Parkway Peppered with Mansions.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH  HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR
7050 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
528 sqft
DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT? Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6082 S 2ND AVENUE S
6082 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
QUANT POOL HOME. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. This home is available for Seasonal or Long Term Rental. Move in ready. Large fenced back yard with pool and decks ready for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3758 ABINGTON AVENUE S
3758 Abington Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1466 sqft
Nice single family home 4 beds, 2 bath.This Property is located only minutes from downtown Saint Petersburg and world renowned beaches
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gulfport, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulfport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

