2 bed 2 bath apartments
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5313 26th Avenue S
5313 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
5313 26th Avenue S Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Annual Furnished Cottage Downtown Gulfport - This annual rental is located walking distance to downtown Gulfports popular Arts District, this charming 1920s cottage is tastefully furnished and
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3595 41ST LANE S
3595 41st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. Bermuda Bay Beach says it all in it's name. A gated community located on the southeast corner of Boca Ciega Bay, this condominium complex offers the full beauty of Florida living.
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage.
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4900 BRITTANY DRIVE
4900 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1110 sqft
Unfurnished 4th Floor Condo at Point Brittany with Spectacular Views. This unFurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in a Resort-Style Setting Is The Perfect Place to Relax on Vacations or to Live Year-Round Or As a Rental.
Broadwater
1 Unit Available
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD
5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great find, great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental. You can watch the golfers enjoying the beautiful Isla Golf Coarse, right from your second floor porch.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
53 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
49 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
30 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Greater Pinellas Point
8 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
995 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
118 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
