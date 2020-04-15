All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
6030 CARLTON AVENUE

Location

6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless Steel Samsung and Cuisinart Kitchen appliances and accessories. Home features some Nautical Decorations and Tommy Bahama furnishings and bedding. All New! Fantastic location just a few miles to the top rated Siesta Key Beaches, restaurants, shopping and a few miles to I-75. Seasonal rate $3200 per month, off season rate $1800 per month, tenant will be billed for electric off season. Please call for availability. Bring your pet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have any available units?
6030 CARLTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have?
Some of 6030 CARLTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 CARLTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6030 CARLTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 CARLTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 CARLTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 CARLTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
