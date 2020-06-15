477 Kestrel Dr Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736. - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



One year old newer house built by Royal Oaks Homes the Monica Model, 4 bedroom2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, wall-to-wall Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic floors inside laundry, family room, dining room, double garage .



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: Florida's turnpike N towards Ocala, Take FL-50 exit 272 towards Winter Garden/Clermont, left onto FL-50/W Colonial Dr., W on Highway 50, turn Right on CR 565A, turn left onto Silver Eagle Rd. Right onto Kestrel Dr.

