Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

477 Kestrel Dr Lake

477 Kestrel Drive · (407) 340-7472
Location

477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL 34736
Eagle Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 477 Kestrel Dr Lake · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736. - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

One year old newer house built by Royal Oaks Homes the Monica Model, 4 bedroom2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, wall-to-wall Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic floors inside laundry, family room, dining room, double garage .

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Florida's turnpike N towards Ocala, Take FL-50 exit 272 towards Winter Garden/Clermont, left onto FL-50/W Colonial Dr., W on Highway 50, turn Right on CR 565A, turn left onto Silver Eagle Rd. Right onto Kestrel Dr.
.

(RLNE2664522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have any available units?
477 Kestrel Dr Lake has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have?
Some of 477 Kestrel Dr Lake's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Kestrel Dr Lake currently offering any rent specials?
477 Kestrel Dr Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Kestrel Dr Lake pet-friendly?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveland.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake offer parking?
Yes, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does offer parking.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have a pool?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does not have a pool.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have accessible units?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Kestrel Dr Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Kestrel Dr Lake does not have units with air conditioning.

