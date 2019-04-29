2662 Pinewood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Situated in a family-friendly yet quiet neighborhood this is a very cozy home with a pool and completely fenced in back yard!

This home is beautiful inside and out and waiting for you!

It is a great house with a divided floor plan and a walk-in closet in the master suite. The attached garage with washer/dryer hook up enhances your comfort of living in the Tampa Bay area.

