Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

2662 Pinewood Dr

2662 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2662 Pinewood Drive, Greenbriar, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Situated in a family-friendly yet quiet neighborhood this is a very cozy home with a pool and completely fenced in back yard!
This 1,441 sq. ft home is beautiful inside and out and waiting for you!
It is a great house with a divided floor plan and a walk-in closet in the master suite.
The attached garage with washer/dryer hook up enhances your comfort of living in the Tampa Bay area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have any available units?
2662 Pinewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, FL.
What amenities does 2662 Pinewood Dr have?
Some of 2662 Pinewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Pinewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Pinewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Pinewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Pinewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Pinewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Pinewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2662 Pinewood Dr has a pool.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2662 Pinewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Pinewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Pinewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2662 Pinewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
