2140 PINE RIDGE DRIVE

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

The house is featuring 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 36 by 11 AC covered Florida Room overlooking Mallard Lake.The Florida Room has central heat and air conditioning with permanent energy efficient windows and hurricane protection panels. The sun-room is very versatile and can be used in multiple ways--an eating area so you and guests could enjoy the beauty of the lake and watch the water birds and the other end of the space could use for office or a conversation area with a sofa and love seat. It is a great room for entertaining large groups guests. The house comes with Engineered hardwood flooring throughout except bathrooms and inside utility rooms. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, 11 by 6 walk-in closet in master bedroom, Over sized 2 car garage. Community Clubhouse, exercise center and swimming pool. Most all the rooms can overlook the pond view. It is a must see !