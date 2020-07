Amenities

beautiful Greenbriar home with all ceramic floors, fresh paint and private yard with view of the lake. Can be 2 or 3 bedroom home . Offers living rm, dining rm, and family room of the kitchen. There's a half bath in the garage with also a work bench, and a double concrete driveway for extra parking. This is a quiet neighborhood which is also very convenient to shopping, schools and bus lines. There is a community center which has a pool and clubhouse facilities.