Freshly painted and updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on large corner lot also fenced. Great schools and near the beaches. Tile all throughout the house with tons of closet space across the house. Granite countertops and wooden cabinets making a beautiful kitchen. no smoking 1800 rent 1500 security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, FL.
What amenities does 2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2080 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.