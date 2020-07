Amenities

Freshly painted, desirable three bedroom, two bath home in the Dunedin area. This traditional split-bedroom floor plan features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Family room opens to a screened porch and fenced yard. There is a bonus room which can be used for used as an office/den. The over-sized two-car garage has laundry hook ups. Close to beaches and Honeymoon Island State Park. Zoned for Garrison-Jones Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle School and Dunedin High School.