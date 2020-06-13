/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
213 Perry Avenue
213 Perry Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1620 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
220 Broward Avenue
220 Broward Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6767 Silver Ridge Lane
6767 Silver Ridge Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
6767 Silver Ridge Lane Available 07/06/20 DILLMAN FARMS - Immaculate Home in a gated community with over 1500 square feet of living area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
2604 26th Lane
2604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1082 Pinewood Lake Court
1082 Pinewood Lake Court, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage Townhome on cul-de-sac in gated community Pinewood Lake, with pool, cabana, sidewalks, tot lot...Built in 2008. Open spacious kitchen to living room with great garden view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5001 Pier Drive
5001 Pier Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
This beautiful two-story, corner lot townhouse with water view is undergoing full renovation for 6/30 move-in!! New kitchen, new floors, new bathrooms and new appliances. Enjoy lots of natural light in this 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
902 Timberlane Circle
902 Timberlane Circle, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1332 sqft
Beautiful lake view, house is totally renovated, large rooms open floor concept, Basic cable included, 20 pounds or smaller DOG or CAT only NO other creatures, NO smoking or vaping, assigned parking for only 2 autos, no commercial vehicles, pool,
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Jennings Avenue
533 Jennings Avenue, Greenacres, FL
Beautiful Home in the heart of greenacres ready for the perfect tenants. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Heated pool as well as jacuzzi. Big back yard perfect for entertaining.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
7059 Oakmont Dr
7059 Oakmont Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1994 sqft
3BR Immediate Move In Private Yard - Property Id: 291685 Ready to move in IMMEDIATELY! Updated kitchen and baths. Freshly painted and tile throughout. Huge backyard with plenty of space for entertainment. 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive
4345 Costwold Hills Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2079 sqft
4345 Cotswold Hills Drive Available 06/22/20 - Town-home with over 1800 square feet of living area, where you can walk to the community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5958 Ithaca Circle West
5958 Ithaca Circle West, Palm Beach County, FL
This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5956 Monterra Club Drive
5956 Monterra Club Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
Well-maintained, new construction and upgraded townhome in the heart of Lake Worth. Wonderful gated community with fully-equipped gym, spa style pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playground and lake trail.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1194 Winding Rose Way
1194 Winding Rose Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
LOOKING FOR A NICE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY? Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage single family home in VICTORIA WOODS . THE COMMUNITY HAS WONDERFUL KIDS PLAY AREA, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL, RACQUETBALL, POOL AND DOG PARK.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7075 Pioneer Lakes Circle
7075 Pioneer Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
Expansive lakefront home in exclusive community of Estates of Pioneer Lake which consists of 21 estate homes situated on a sparkling 28 acre lake! This truly unique estate home is set on over 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6280 S Military Trail
6280 S Military Trl, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1756 sqft
End unit with two car garage - freshly painted, new flooring upstairs and community pool. No dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4082 Tivoli Court
4082 Tivoli Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated with open kitchen, cooks island, white wood cabinets, granite counters, black stainless appliances, porcelain tile floors, master bed and bath on first floor, two bedrooms and full bath on upper floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4230 D Este Court
4230 D, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
Great 3/2 in desirable community! Top floor in a 3 story bldg. This section has a pool and Club Room. Tile throughout with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. Great price and great location. Washer and dryer inside and storage room available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4290 Deste Court E
4290 Deste Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1201 sqft
Spectacular three bedroom, 2 bathroom, in the Fountains CC. Diamond in the rough. New Floors, great views, golf all around the neighborhood, Beach 7 minutes away, Mall shopping and entertainment 2 miles away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4486 Fountains Drive
4486 Fountains Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4486 Fountains Drive in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
