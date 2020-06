Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

This beautiful two-story, corner lot townhouse with water view is undergoing full renovation for 6/30 move-in!! New kitchen, new floors, new bathrooms and new appliances. Enjoy lots of natural light in this 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home. Relax and enjoy the well-maintained community with amenities such as: clubhouse, gym, olympic-size pool, tennis and playgrounds. Great location!!! Come see it today! Ready for move-in on 6/30/20.