1516 ANDERSON ST

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this unique, charming, Green Cove Springs gem! New paint! Wood and tile floors! Right when you pull up you will notice the large front porch, perfect for relaxing in some rocking chairs. As you walk through the custom wood front door you will step into the light and airy sitting area. Plenty of windows let in natural light making this a cheery place to unwind or catch up with friends. In addition to the sitting area there is another living room and a formal dining room. This house is great for entertaining! The kitchen features nice gray tile floors, windows above the sink, and a nice sized stainless steel refrigerator. The bedroom downstairs has plenty of storage between the built in shelving and closest. The full bathroom downstairs has upgraded fixtures, vanity,