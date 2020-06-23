All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Find more places like 1516 ANDERSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
1516 ANDERSON ST
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:10 AM

1516 ANDERSON ST

1516 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Green Cove Springs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Anderson Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this unique, charming, Green Cove Springs gem! New paint! Wood and tile floors! Right when you pull up you will notice the large front porch, perfect for relaxing in some rocking chairs. As you walk through the custom wood front door you will step into the light and airy sitting area. Plenty of windows let in natural light making this a cheery place to unwind or catch up with friends. In addition to the sitting area there is another living room and a formal dining room. This house is great for entertaining! The kitchen features nice gray tile floors, windows above the sink, and a nice sized stainless steel refrigerator. The bedroom downstairs has plenty of storage between the built in shelving and closest. The full bathroom downstairs has upgraded fixtures, vanity,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have any available units?
1516 ANDERSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1516 ANDERSON ST have?
Some of 1516 ANDERSON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 ANDERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1516 ANDERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 ANDERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST offer parking?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have a pool?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 ANDERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 ANDERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Similar Pages

Green Cove Springs 2 BedroomsGreen Cove Springs 3 Bedrooms
Green Cove Springs Apartments with GarageGreen Cove Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Green Cove Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida