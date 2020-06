Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

1407 North Street Available 02/07/20 Cute 3 Bedroom in Green Cove Springs - This cute 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is like new!

Great open floor plan, ceramic tile throughout, comes with all appliances. Large master bedroom with double closets. Lawn service is an additional $125 per month. Now you can relax on the weekends and enjoy your day off. Move in Ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3861745)