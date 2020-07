Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Very spacious single family home, perfect for big families 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. Big master bedroom with walk-in closet, stainless steal appliances and granite counter top. The exterior has a large yard and fence with plenty room for an RV, boat or both. Near the Florida Turnpike, US 1 shopping center, malls and government center

Fast Approval, No Association, Law maintenance included. Call or Text Listing Agent, by appointment only, 24 Hr. noticed required property occupied