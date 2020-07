Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range refrigerator

This 3 bedroom/2 bath has been recently renovated... Hard to find 1 acre rental home with a Large pool and outdoor fireplace. new windows and shades, great storage, a tankless water heater and a container store closet. Well and septic... This will not last long...