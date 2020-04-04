All apartments in Gotha
Find more places like 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gotha, FL
/
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.

9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9252 Lake Fischer Boulevard, Gotha, FL 34734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.

This property features carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout with neutral paint. The floor plan includes a split floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counter-tops, center-island, plenty of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast nook (overlooking pool area) and a built-in office area. Just off the kitchen is the entrance to the garage and a large laundry room with washer/dryer included, wash basin and additional storage areas.

The Family room features builtin shelving for entertainment storage and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master bedroom includes Double walk-in closets and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master Bath features double vanities, roman style tub, separate shower and water closet.

You will also find three more bedrooms-two with a shared hall bath and another just off the pool bath-the pool bath has a door leading to the pool and patio area.

This property also features a private sparking pool with spa and screened enclosure and a large covered patio area just off the pool deck which is wired for surround sound and a 3-Car garage with auto-opener.

The Lake Fischer Estates community features a gated entrance and is conveniently located just off Old Winter Garden Road and is convenient to local schools and shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 408 (East-West Expressway), the Turnpike, Winter Garden, Windermere and Ocoee and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando.

Pool Service and Full lawn service included in the rental rate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

No pets allowed please.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3858500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have any available units?
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have?
Some of 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gotha.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. has a pool.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLWindermere, FLHorizon West, FLPine Hills, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLOak Ridge, FL
Apopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLPine Castle, FLWekiwa Springs, FLHunters Creek, FLSouthchase, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity