9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.



This property features carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout with neutral paint. The floor plan includes a split floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counter-tops, center-island, plenty of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast nook (overlooking pool area) and a built-in office area. Just off the kitchen is the entrance to the garage and a large laundry room with washer/dryer included, wash basin and additional storage areas.



The Family room features builtin shelving for entertainment storage and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master bedroom includes Double walk-in closets and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master Bath features double vanities, roman style tub, separate shower and water closet.



You will also find three more bedrooms-two with a shared hall bath and another just off the pool bath-the pool bath has a door leading to the pool and patio area.



This property also features a private sparking pool with spa and screened enclosure and a large covered patio area just off the pool deck which is wired for surround sound and a 3-Car garage with auto-opener.



The Lake Fischer Estates community features a gated entrance and is conveniently located just off Old Winter Garden Road and is convenient to local schools and shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 408 (East-West Expressway), the Turnpike, Winter Garden, Windermere and Ocoee and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando.



Pool Service and Full lawn service included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



No pets allowed please.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3858500)