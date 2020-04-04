9252 Lake Fischer Blvd.

Amenities
Spacious 4/3 Pool Home in the Gated Lake Fischer Estates of Gotha - Don't miss this spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath Pool home with 3-Car Garage in the Gated community of Lake Fischer Estates in Gotha.
This property features carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout with neutral paint. The floor plan includes a split floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counter-tops, center-island, plenty of counter space and cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast nook (overlooking pool area) and a built-in office area. Just off the kitchen is the entrance to the garage and a large laundry room with washer/dryer included, wash basin and additional storage areas.
The Family room features builtin shelving for entertainment storage and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master bedroom includes Double walk-in closets and sliding glass doors leading to the pool/patio area. The Master Bath features double vanities, roman style tub, separate shower and water closet.
You will also find three more bedrooms-two with a shared hall bath and another just off the pool bath-the pool bath has a door leading to the pool and patio area.
This property also features a private sparking pool with spa and screened enclosure and a large covered patio area just off the pool deck which is wired for surround sound and a 3-Car garage with auto-opener.
The Lake Fischer Estates community features a gated entrance and is conveniently located just off Old Winter Garden Road and is convenient to local schools and shopping and dining establishments with quick access to the 408 (East-West Expressway), the Turnpike, Winter Garden, Windermere and Ocoee and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Pool Service and Full lawn service included in the rental rate.
Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.
No pets allowed please.
Must see to fully appreciate.
Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476
Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3858500)