9108 TINTORI LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This impeccably designed COMMUNITY DEVELOPER’S POOL HOME has been completely RENOVATED with no detail spared. The abundant fenestration offers BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS from almost every room. This architecturally unique WATERFRONT home features a bright OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 24 ft high ceilings with 7.5-inch crown molding, MARBLE FLOORS, expansive windows accenting natural light and a dramatic sleek staircase. The gourmet kitchen is designed with the home chef in mind with MODERN GE MONOGRAM APPLIANCES including TWO WINE REFRIGERATORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, GAS RANGE, and more. The FIRST-FLOOR PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT rivals even the most luxurious of resorts. Wake up every day to your beautiful serene view and luxuriate in your spa-like master bath. The SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN offers privacy to other family members and guests. A highlight of the house is the IMPRESSIVE EXTENSIVE BALCONY, a magical retreat to take in stunning views of the pool and pond. Enjoy the private oasis featuring a RESORT-STYLE POOL with an oversized deck that will make every day feel like a vacation plus a beautiful covered lanai perfect for parties and gatherings. Zoned for highly desired A-rated schools. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this picture-perfect home!