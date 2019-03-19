All apartments in Gotha
Home
/
Gotha, FL
/
9108 TINTORI LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9108 TINTORI LANE

9108 Tintori Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9108 Tintori Lane, Gotha, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This impeccably designed COMMUNITY DEVELOPER’S POOL HOME has been completely RENOVATED with no detail spared. The abundant fenestration offers BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS from almost every room. This architecturally unique WATERFRONT home features a bright OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 24 ft high ceilings with 7.5-inch crown molding, MARBLE FLOORS, expansive windows accenting natural light and a dramatic sleek staircase. The gourmet kitchen is designed with the home chef in mind with MODERN GE MONOGRAM APPLIANCES including TWO WINE REFRIGERATORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, GAS RANGE, and more. The FIRST-FLOOR PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT rivals even the most luxurious of resorts. Wake up every day to your beautiful serene view and luxuriate in your spa-like master bath. The SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN offers privacy to other family members and guests. A highlight of the house is the IMPRESSIVE EXTENSIVE BALCONY, a magical retreat to take in stunning views of the pool and pond. Enjoy the private oasis featuring a RESORT-STYLE POOL with an oversized deck that will make every day feel like a vacation plus a beautiful covered lanai perfect for parties and gatherings. Zoned for highly desired A-rated schools. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this picture-perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have any available units?
9108 TINTORI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gotha, FL.
What amenities does 9108 TINTORI LANE have?
Some of 9108 TINTORI LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 TINTORI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9108 TINTORI LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 TINTORI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9108 TINTORI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gotha.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9108 TINTORI LANE does offer parking.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 TINTORI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9108 TINTORI LANE has a pool.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have accessible units?
No, 9108 TINTORI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 TINTORI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9108 TINTORI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9108 TINTORI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
