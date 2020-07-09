All apartments in Goldenrod
3312 Raiders Run

3312 Raiders Run · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Raiders Run, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0078510b4 ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom home is located near Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. just minutes to shopping, dining, Seminole Trail and nearby Winter Park schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with wood laminate flooring throughout, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, a nice master suite with updated tile shower, patio for the BBQ, big back yard with greenbelt, outdoor storage shed and one car garage. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Raiders Run have any available units?
3312 Raiders Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 3312 Raiders Run have?
Some of 3312 Raiders Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Raiders Run currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Raiders Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Raiders Run pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Raiders Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 3312 Raiders Run offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Raiders Run offers parking.
Does 3312 Raiders Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Raiders Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Raiders Run have a pool?
No, 3312 Raiders Run does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Raiders Run have accessible units?
No, 3312 Raiders Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Raiders Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Raiders Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Raiders Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Raiders Run does not have units with air conditioning.

