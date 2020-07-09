3312 Raiders Run

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0078510b4 ---- AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom home is located near Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. just minutes to shopping, dining, Seminole Trail and nearby Winter Park schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with wood laminate flooring throughout, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, a nice master suite with updated tile shower, patio for the BBQ, big back yard with greenbelt, outdoor storage shed and one car garage. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.