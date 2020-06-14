Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with garage

Glenvar Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4405 SW 64th Ct
4405 Southwest 64th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
FURNISHED SPECTACULAR ESTATE, CLOSE TO CORAL LAKE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. BRAND NEW FURNISHED HOUSE, FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS AND 8 BATHROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH THE ULTIMATE MODERN APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS INFINITY POOL AND DECK.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland. Features include porcelain floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, 24-hr security, fitness center, rooftop pool/spa.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 92nd St
6885 Southwest 92nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6890 N Kendall Dr
6890 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Nicely updated and well maintained large 1bed/1.5bath. Overlooking pool and garden. Very sought after building and area. Need 24 hours notice for showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 62nd Ave
5901 Southwest 62nd Avenue, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
UM STUDENT WELCOME VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
City Guide for Glenvar Heights, FL

Director Michael Mann once opined, "Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." Only a mere mile away from congested South Miami,Glenvar Heights is an enticing location in one of Miami's busiest areas. You can enjoy the citys sexiness and the landscape, but on your own terms.

Glenvar Heights could be labeled a wanna-be city because its actually a census designated place (CDP). The almost 17,000 people that live in Glenvar Heights must have decided it was not worth the trouble of incorporating, since you cant tell the difference between a Miami street on one side of the road and a street in Glenvar Heights on the other side. After all, Glenvar Heights is only a little over four square miles of land mass. Upscale and a bit exotic, approximately 63 percent of the residents have Cuban or South American ancestry and exude Latin enthusiasm for life in South Florida's sunny weather. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glenvar Heights, FL

Glenvar Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

