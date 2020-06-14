Apartment List
/
FL
/
glenvar heights
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glenvar Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7620 SW 55 Ave
7620 Southwest 55th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful 2 bedroom/1 bath unit on the 1st floor at Rene Condos in South Miami/High Pines! Light and bright unit in great condition and freshly painted. Open living room/dining room off quaint kitchen. Hardwood floors, tankless water heater, new a/c.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2547 sqft
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143 - 4 BR 4 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5860 SW 51st Ter
5860 Southwest 51st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home in wonderful neighborhood. Features include formal living and dining rooms, family room, granite kitchen, indoor laundry room, and gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painted and move-in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.
Results within 5 miles of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glenvar Heights, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glenvar Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenvar Heights 3 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Accessible ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Apartments with BalconyGlenvar Heights Apartments with Garage
Glenvar Heights Apartments with GymGlenvar Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlenvar Heights Apartments with ParkingGlenvar Heights Apartments with PoolGlenvar Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Furnished ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Luxury PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly PlacesGlenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College