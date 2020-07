Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Completely furnished and redone 3 bed/2 bath. Extremely large bedrooms and living area. Covered parking. Front patio and backyard with pool. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like single family home. Each entrance is on a different street. Complete privacy. Quiet area. Across the street from $2M plus homes. Short term rates available. Video link attached.